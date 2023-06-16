Are analysts optimistic about EVgo Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVGO) stock?

The price of EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) closed at $4.40 in the last session, up 6.28% from day before closing price of $4.14. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5066986 shares were traded. EVGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.5160 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0800.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on May 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Zoi Catherine sold 60,030 shares for $3.98 per share. The transaction valued at 238,919 led to the insider holds 163,796 shares of the business.

Shevorenkova Olga sold 31,093 shares of EVGO for $123,128 on Jun 01. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 58,820 shares after completing the transaction at $3.96 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Steklac Ivo, who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 20,399 shares for $3.99 each. As a result, the insider received 81,392 and left with 83,395 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVGO now has a Market Capitalization of 449.53M and an Enterprise Value of 339.84M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 20.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.71 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.29.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVGO has reached a high of $12.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.2383, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.2643.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVGO traded on average about 3.49M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.82M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 71.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.45M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.10% stake in the company. Shares short for EVGO as of May 30, 2023 were 20.47M with a Short Ratio of 20.47M, compared to 22.42M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.06% and a Short% of Float of 20.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 9 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.29 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.09 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.25, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$1.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.92, with 9 analysts recommending between -$0.1 and -$2.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $29.59M. It ranges from a high estimate of $33M to a low estimate of $27M. As of the current estimate, EVgo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.08M, an estimated increase of 226.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $35.82M, an increase of 169.50% less than the figure of $226.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.87M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $31.9M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $150M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $123.44M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $54.59M, up 143.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $265.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $328.22M and the low estimate is $224.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 99.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.