Are Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) shares too expensive at this price?

Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) closed the day trading at $19.37 down -0.10% from the previous closing price of $19.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3141569 shares were traded. JWN stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.11.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JWN, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.19 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Bariquit Teri sold 25,000 shares for $19.51 per share. The transaction valued at 487,825 led to the insider holds 56,853 shares of the business.

Worzel Ken sold 28,645 shares of JWN for $601,528 on Feb 02. The Chief Customer Officer now owns 125,026 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On Feb 01, another insider, Worzel Ken, who serves as the Chief Customer Officer of the company, sold 1,540 shares for $20.08 each. As a result, the insider received 30,922 and left with 128,671 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JWN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.13B and an Enterprise Value of 7.06B. As of this moment, Nordstrom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 176.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.47 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JWN has reached a high of $27.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.19.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JWN traded about 5.21M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JWN traded about 6.04M shares per day. A total of 160.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.21M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.90% stake in the company. Shares short for JWN as of May 30, 2023 were 22.77M with a Short Ratio of 22.77M, compared to 21.63M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.10% and a Short% of Float of 17.60%.

Dividends & Splits

JWN’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.76, up from 0.76 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.92%. The current Payout Ratio is 595.70% for JWN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 30, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 17 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.59 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $1.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.05, with 18 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $1.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $3.66B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.73B to a low estimate of $3.53B. As of the current estimate, Nordstrom Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.09B, an estimated decrease of -10.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JWN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.13B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.77B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.53B, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.49B and the low estimate is $14.09B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.