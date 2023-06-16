As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Yext Inc. (YEXT) offers stability

After finishing at $13.14 in the prior trading day, Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) closed at $13.49, up 2.66%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3758790 shares were traded. YEXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.09.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YEXT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 83.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on June 07, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $12.80 from $8.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 27 when Distelburger Brian sold 45,625 shares for $6.13 per share. The transaction valued at 279,595 led to the insider holds 3,070,805 shares of the business.

Distelburger Brian sold 22,800 shares of YEXT for $139,844 on Dec 23. The Director now owns 3,116,430 shares after completing the transaction at $6.13 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, Shin Ho, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $6.41 each. As a result, the insider received 128,276 and left with 84,471 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YEXT now has a Market Capitalization of 1.67B and an Enterprise Value of 1.57B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 11.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -138.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YEXT has reached a high of $14.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.00.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.68M shares per day over the past 3-months and 5.32M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 123.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 109.08M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.00% stake in the company. Shares short for YEXT as of May 30, 2023 were 3.89M with a Short Ratio of 3.89M, compared to 3.46M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.14% and a Short% of Float of 3.66%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.28 and $0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $101.99M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $102.12M to a low estimate of $101.88M. As of the current estimate, Yext Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.87M, an estimated increase of 1.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YEXT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $406.97M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $405.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $406.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $400.85M, up 1.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $427.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $438.24M and the low estimate is $421.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.