Ascent Solar Technologies Inc. (ASTI) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $0.12

As of close of business last night, Ascent Solar Technologies Inc.’s stock clocked out at $0.12, down -3.31% from its previous closing price of $0.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0040 from its previous closing price. On the day, 856027 shares were traded. ASTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1280 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ASTI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASTI now has a Market Capitalization of 5.84M and an Enterprise Value of 11.99M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.36 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASTI has reached a high of $18.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2187, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9112.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ASTI traded 1.44M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 35.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.43M. Insiders hold about 12.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ASTI as of May 30, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 730.35k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.19% and a Short% of Float of 4.55%.

Earnings Estimates

