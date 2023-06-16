Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Records 2.74 million Shares Traded, Reaches $0.5350 High

After finishing at $0.54 in the prior trading day, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) closed at $0.53, down -1.45%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0078 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2742656 shares were traded. ACB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5350 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5200.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACB by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACB now has a Market Capitalization of 188.64M and an Enterprise Value of 183.07M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.11.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACB is 2.95, which has changed by -58.76% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 20.44% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACB has reached a high of $1.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5941, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.9639.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 3.39M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.35M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 326.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 299.83M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.37% stake in the company. Shares short for ACB as of May 30, 2023 were 37.53M with a Short Ratio of 31.34M, compared to 31.39M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.06 and -$0.29.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $47.54M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $47.54M to a low estimate of $47.54M. As of the current estimate, Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s year-ago sales were $37.53M, an estimated increase of 26.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $50.51M, an increase of 29.10% over than the figure of $26.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $53.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $47.99M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $203.45M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $131.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $145.08M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $165.43M, down -12.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $206.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $245.46M and the low estimate is $189.24M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.