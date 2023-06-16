Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Shares Rise by 2.96% to Close at $0.31

The closing price of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) was $0.31 for the day, up 2.96% from the previous closing price of $0.30. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0090 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2375209 shares were traded. AXLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3101.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AXLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Noble Capital Markets on October 12, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 01 when Koziel Margaret sold 679 shares for $0.58 per share. The transaction valued at 394 led to the insider holds 24,883 shares of the business.

Hinshaw William sold 16,000 shares of AXLA for $25,027 on Oct 19. The President & CEO now owns 82,012 shares after completing the transaction at $1.56 per share. On Oct 13, another insider, Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 10,383,760 shares for $1.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,029,366 and bolstered with 14,101,638 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AXLA now has a Market Capitalization of 22.89M and an Enterprise Value of 12.13M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXLA has reached a high of $2.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3938, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8200.

Shares Statistics:

AXLA traded an average of 55.09K shares per day over the past three months and 291.96k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 73.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 46.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AXLA as of May 30, 2023 were 1.4M with a Short Ratio of 1.40M, compared to 1.51M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.90% and a Short% of Float of 3.57%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$1.46, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.46 and -$1.46.