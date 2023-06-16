Bit Brother Limited (BTB) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) closed at $0.64 in the last session, down -15.56% from day before closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1187 from its previous closing price. On the day, 583817 shares were traded. BTB stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6127.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BTB’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 40.00 and its Current Ratio is at 40.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BTB now has a Market Capitalization of 6.78M and an Enterprise Value of 3.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 71.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 41.63 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.33.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BTB is 0.87, which has changed by -86.35% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 20.44% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BTB has reached a high of $12.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8410, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7907.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BTB traded on average about 245.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 130.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.37M. Insiders hold about 0.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BTB as of May 30, 2023 were 329.14k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 325.68k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.15% and a Short% of Float of 3.18%.