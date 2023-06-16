Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (BFRG) Shares Rise by 8.66% to Close at $4.14

As of close of business last night, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $4.14, up 8.66% from its previous closing price of $3.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.3300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 614145 shares were traded. BFRG stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.7100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BFRG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Enright William bought 5,000 shares for $4.05 per share. The transaction valued at 20,250 led to the insider holds 5,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BFRG now has a Market Capitalization of 25.23M and an Enterprise Value of 26.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2811.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.31. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.68k whereas that against EBITDA is -8.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BFRG has reached a high of $9.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.1460, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4955.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BFRG traded 1.95M shares on average per day over the past three months and 383.34k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 4.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.72M. Insiders hold about 71.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.97% stake in the company. Shares short for BFRG as of May 30, 2023 were 369.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 341.09k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.06% and a Short% of Float of 14.88%.