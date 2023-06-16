Caleres Inc. (CAL) Stocks Hit Low of $24.45 Before Closing at $24.83

Caleres Inc. (NYSE: CAL) closed the day trading at $24.83 down -0.60% from the previous closing price of $24.98. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 682682 shares were traded. CAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.45.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CAL, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on May 25, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $25 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Freidman Daniel R sold 5,000 shares for $26.00 per share. The transaction valued at 130,000 led to the insider holds 53,498 shares of the business.

SULLIVAN DIANE M sold 1,280 shares of CAL for $33,519 on Feb 15. The Executive Chair now owns 110,236 shares after completing the transaction at $26.19 per share. On Feb 06, another insider, SULLIVAN DIANE M, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 1,500 shares for $26.20 each. As a result, the insider received 39,293 and left with 111,516 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CAL now has a Market Capitalization of 900.64M and an Enterprise Value of 1.73B. As of this moment, Caleres’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.39. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CAL has reached a high of $31.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.79.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CAL traded about 567.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CAL traded about 773.07k shares per day. A total of 34.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.28M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CAL as of May 30, 2023 were 2.67M with a Short Ratio of 2.67M, compared to 2.38M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.36% and a Short% of Float of 9.43%.

Dividends & Splits

CAL’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.28, up from 0.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.12%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.59. The current Payout Ratio is 5.85% for CAL, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

