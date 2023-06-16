Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) Shares Decline by -1.25% to Close at $113.89

As of close of business last night, Choice Hotels International Inc.’s stock clocked out at $113.89, down -1.25% from its previous closing price of $115.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 660286 shares were traded. CHH stock price reached its highest trading level at $114.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $112.29.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHH’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 29.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 29.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Robert W. Baird on March 16, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $134 from $133 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when JEWS WILLIAM L sold 2,214 shares for $119.46 per share. The transaction valued at 264,484 led to the insider holds 23,389 shares of the business.

Oaksmith Scott E sold 1,680 shares of CHH for $211,764 on Mar 06. The Senior Vice President now owns 33,394 shares after completing the transaction at $126.05 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Cimerola Patrick, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 748 shares for $125.95 each. As a result, the insider received 94,211 and left with 30,199 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHH now has a Market Capitalization of 5.81B and an Enterprise Value of 7.22B. As of this moment, Choice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.08. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 123.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.56.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHH is 1.28, which has changed by -3.29% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 20.44% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHH has reached a high of $131.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $104.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.38, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 119.15.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHH traded 479.24K shares on average per day over the past three months and 462.6k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.61M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 62.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CHH as of May 30, 2023 were 3.83M with a Short Ratio of 3.83M, compared to 2.96M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.52% and a Short% of Float of 12.21%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.00, CHH has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.15. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.00%. The current Payout Ratio is 15.64% for CHH, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 23, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.69 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.92 and a low estimate of $1.56, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.89, with high estimates of $2.08 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.36 and $5.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.93. EPS for the following year is $6.51, with 10 analysts recommending between $7.1 and $6.05.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $419.71M. It ranges from a high estimate of $442.8M to a low estimate of $399M. As of the current estimate, Choice Hotels International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $367.97M, an estimated increase of 14.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $435.52M, an increase of 18.50% over than the figure of $14.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $477M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $401.58M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.46B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.54B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.4B, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.58B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.66B and the low estimate is $1.47B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.