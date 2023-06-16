Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) was $54.25 for the day, up 0.65% from the previous closing price of $53.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11430049 shares were traded. COIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $50.93.

Ratios:

Our analysis of COIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Armstrong Brian sold 29,730 shares for $59.90 per share. The transaction valued at 1,780,762 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Jones Jennifer N. sold 1,704 shares of COIN for $110,760 on Jun 02. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 34,752 shares after completing the transaction at $65.00 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Rajaram Gokul, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,145 shares for $65.00 each. As a result, the insider received 74,425 and left with 24,298 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, COIN now has a Market Capitalization of 12.72B and an Enterprise Value of 10.82B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.21. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, COIN has reached a high of $116.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.40.

Shares Statistics:

COIN traded an average of 15.73M shares per day over the past three months and 18.43M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 231.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 175.62M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for COIN as of May 30, 2023 were 35.77M with a Short Ratio of 35.77M, compared to 37.19M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.25% and a Short% of Float of 21.39%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.01 and -$0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.01. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.01 and -$0.01.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $170k to a low estimate of $170k. As of the current estimate, Coinbase Global Inc.’s year-ago sales were $333.29k, an estimated decrease of -49.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $200k, an increase of 45.60% over than the figure of -$49.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $200k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $200k.

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.94M and the low estimate is $1.94M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 65.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.