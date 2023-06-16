Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL) closed at $8.86 in the last session, up 4.73% from day before closing price of $8.46. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1034790 shares were traded. CMTL stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.52.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CMTL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 15, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $10 from $32 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Carpenter Wendi B. bought 1,000 shares for $9.20 per share. The transaction valued at 9,200 led to the insider holds 3,500 shares of the business.

HEDDEN MARIA bought 2,233 shares of CMTL for $19,985 on Jun 14. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 7,247 shares after completing the transaction at $8.95 per share. On Jun 14, another insider, Walther Donald E., who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, bought 500 shares for $8.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,430 and bolstered with 1,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMTL now has a Market Capitalization of 247.61M and an Enterprise Value of 547.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 34.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMTL has reached a high of $16.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.15.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CMTL traded on average about 181.51K shares per day over the past 3-months and 565.68k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 27.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.55M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CMTL as of May 30, 2023 were 386.32k with a Short Ratio of 0.39M, compared to 346.89k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.39% and a Short% of Float of 1.72%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CMTL is 0.40, which was 0.30 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.12.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.21 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.57 and $0.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.55. EPS for the following year is $0.82, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.88 and $0.7.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $140.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $140.6M to a low estimate of $139.8M. As of the current estimate, Comtech Telecommunications Corp.’s year-ago sales were $126.98M, an estimated increase of 10.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMTL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $541.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $541M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $541.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $486.24M, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $569.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $577.23M and the low estimate is $557.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.