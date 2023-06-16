Considering Elme Communities (ELME) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Elme Communities’s stock clocked out at $15.73, down -0.13% from its previous closing price of $15.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554474 shares were traded. ELME stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.48.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ELME’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ELME now has a Market Capitalization of 1.38B and an Enterprise Value of 1.93B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ELME has reached a high of $22.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ELME traded 642.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 704.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 87.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.48M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ELME as of May 30, 2023 were 1.38M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 2.02M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.96%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.69, ELME has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.72. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.57%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.42.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.01 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.06 and $0.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $56.87M. It ranges from a high estimate of $57.58M to a low estimate of $56.44M. As of the current estimate, Elme Communities’s year-ago sales were $51.38M, an estimated increase of 10.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $57.88M, an increase of 8.80% less than the figure of $10.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $57.07M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ELME’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $233.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $227.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $229.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $209.38M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $239.62M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $246.7M and the low estimate is $234.89M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.