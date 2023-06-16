Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) Rise 25.44% in Day Trading, Closes at $5.67

The price of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) closed at $5.67 in the last session, up 25.44% from day before closing price of $4.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1513952 shares were traded. CELZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.41.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CELZ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 36.30 and its Current Ratio is at 36.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Warbington Timothy bought 10,000 shares for $0.39 per share. The transaction valued at 3,897 led to the insider holds 112,087 shares of the business.

Warbington Timothy bought 15,000 shares of CELZ for $5,965 on Nov 21. The President & CEO now owns 102,087 shares after completing the transaction at $0.40 per share. On Sep 27, another insider, Warbington Timothy, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $0.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,000 and bolstered with 87,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CELZ now has a Market Capitalization of 7.98M and an Enterprise Value of 8.35M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 145.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 113.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CELZ has reached a high of $14.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.29.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CELZ traded on average about 188.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 218.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.37M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CELZ as of May 30, 2023 were 35.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 50.95k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.83 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.83 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$0.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.88, with high estimates of -$0.88 and low estimates of -$0.88.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.38 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.38. EPS for the following year is -$3.39, with 1 analysts recommending between -$3.39 and -$3.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CELZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $60k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $60k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $89k, down -32.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $400k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $400k and the low estimate is $400k. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 566.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.