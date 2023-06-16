CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) was $69.50 for the day, up 4.28% from the previous closing price of $66.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15489642 shares were traded. CVS stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $67.27.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CVS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.82 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.79.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on May 26, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $85.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Lynch Karen S bought 14,000 shares for $69.75 per share. The transaction valued at 976,567 led to the insider holds 431,392 shares of the business.

Moriarty Thomas M sold 137,466 shares of CVS for $13,521,180 on Dec 15. The EVP & General Counsel now owns 608,129 shares after completing the transaction at $98.36 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Lotvin Alan, who serves as the EVP&President-PharmacyServices of the company, sold 22,541 shares for $104.00 each. As a result, the insider received 2,344,264 and left with 109,183 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVS now has a Market Capitalization of 89.10B and an Enterprise Value of 144.11B. As of this moment, CVS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.90, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.80. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.07. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.44 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVS has reached a high of $107.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $66.34. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.48.

Shares Statistics:

CVS traded an average of 8.40M shares per day over the past three months and 8.9M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.28B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.28B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CVS as of May 30, 2023 were 14.94M with a Short Ratio of 14.94M, compared to 16.89M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.17% and a Short% of Float of 1.17%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.26, CVS has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.42. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.63%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.80. The current Payout Ratio is 73.40% for CVS, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 06, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 21 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.41 and a low estimate of $2.01, while EPS last year was $2.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.19, with high estimates of $2.33 and low estimates of $2.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.67 and $8.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.6. EPS for the following year is $8.9, with 25 analysts recommending between $9.11 and $8.61.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 17 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $87.52B to a low estimate of $83.66B. As of the current estimate, CVS Health Corporation’s year-ago sales were $80.64B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.3B, an increase of 7.60% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $88.9B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.06B.

A total of 21 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $353.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $335.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $347.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $322.47B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 23 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $339.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $373.53B and the low estimate is $313.76B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.