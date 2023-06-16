Dada Nexus Limited (DADA) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) closed at $6.60 up 7.84% from its previous closing price of $6.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2422649 shares were traded. DADA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.83 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.26.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dada Nexus Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 16, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $10 from $7.50 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DADA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.69B and an Enterprise Value of 1.24B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DADA has reached a high of $15.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.04, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DADA has traded an average of 1.87M shares per day and 2.46M over the past ten days. A total of 255.85M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 248.28M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.10% stake in the company. Shares short for DADA as of May 30, 2023 were 4.2M with a Short Ratio of 4.20M, compared to 3.55M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.06. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.38.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $394.15M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $397.63M to a low estimate of $391.08M. As of the current estimate, Dada Nexus Limited’s year-ago sales were $316.95M, an estimated increase of 24.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $421.73M, an increase of 19.20% less than the figure of $24.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $425.53M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $418.91M.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DADA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.36B, up 23.50% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.27B and the low estimate is $2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.