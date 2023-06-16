Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) Records 2.29% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) was $0.17 for the day, up 2.29% from the previous closing price of $0.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0038 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1499396 shares were traded. DXF stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1706 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1628.

Ratios:

Our analysis of DXF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXF now has a Market Capitalization of 4.04M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.95 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DXF has reached a high of $0.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.1808, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.2215.

Shares Statistics:

DXF traded an average of 4.03M shares per day over the past three months and 2.12M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 23.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.78M. Insiders hold about 49.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.09% stake in the company. Shares short for DXF as of May 30, 2023 were 235.49k with a Short Ratio of 0.24M, compared to 322.98k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.