Enterprise Financial Services Corp (EFSC) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s stock clocked out at $41.74, down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $42.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 749753 shares were traded. EFSC stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EFSC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.10 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on September 19, 2019, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $48.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when MARSH STEPHEN P bought 2,473 shares for $40.40 per share. The transaction valued at 99,909 led to the insider holds 47,540 shares of the business.

Andrich Lyne bought 1,840 shares of EFSC for $100,004 on Feb 27. The Director now owns 2,302 shares after completing the transaction at $54.35 per share. On Feb 03, another insider, SANBORN RICHARD, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $55.42 each. As a result, the insider received 1,662,600 and left with 234,815 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EFSC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.56B. As of this moment, Enterprise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EFSC has reached a high of $56.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $36.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 47.61.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EFSC traded 185.72K shares on average per day over the past three months and 238.87k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.96M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EFSC as of May 30, 2023 were 528.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.53M, compared to 563.95k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.47%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.94, EFSC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.62.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.39 and a low estimate of $1.21, while EPS last year was $1.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.43 and low estimates of $1.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.7 and $5.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.37. EPS for the following year is $5.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.85 and $4.96.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $155M. It ranges from a high estimate of $156.2M to a low estimate of $152.28M. As of the current estimate, Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s year-ago sales were $120.41M, an estimated increase of 28.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $156.36M, an increase of 16.90% less than the figure of $28.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $153.46M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EFSC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $632.14M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $621.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $627.14M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $533.07M, up 17.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $638.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $662.71M and the low estimate is $623M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.