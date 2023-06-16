EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) closed at $111.70 up 0.93% from its previous closing price of $110.67. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2887093 shares were traded. EOG stock price reached its highest trading level at $113.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $110.77.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EOG Resources Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 13.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 24.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on June 13, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $130 from $137 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Helms Lloyd W Jr sold 5,000 shares for $115.87 per share. The transaction valued at 579,350 led to the insider holds 149,689 shares of the business.

Helms Lloyd W Jr sold 7,677 shares of EOG for $891,661 on May 08. The President & COO now owns 154,689 shares after completing the transaction at $116.15 per share. On Jan 12, another insider, Kerr Michael T., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $130.49 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,609,854 and bolstered with 170,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EOG now has a Market Capitalization of 65.33B and an Enterprise Value of 64.48B. As of this moment, EOG’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.98, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EOG has reached a high of $147.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $89.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 114.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 122.92.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EOG has traded an average of 3.65M shares per day and 3.54M over the past ten days. A total of 584.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 581.97M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EOG as of May 30, 2023 were 8.1M with a Short Ratio of 8.10M, compared to 7.85M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.38% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for EOG is 3.30, from 3.15 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.85%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.89. The current Payout Ratio is 19.60% for EOG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 30, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.53 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.03 and a low estimate of $2.25, while EPS last year was $2.74. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.88, with high estimates of $3.73 and low estimates of $1.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $14.55 and $8.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.46. EPS for the following year is $13.1, with 27 analysts recommending between $18.13 and $9.64.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.36B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.77B to a low estimate of $4.45B. As of the current estimate, EOG Resources Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.41B, an estimated decrease of -27.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.72B, a decrease of -20.60% over than the figure of -$27.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.29B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.88B.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EOG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.57B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $25.7B, down -10.00% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.33B and the low estimate is $22.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.