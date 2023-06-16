Examining Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) closed at $17.11 down -2.00% from its previous closing price of $17.46. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9448731 shares were traded. HST stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.47 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.82.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.98 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.17. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when RAKOWICH WALTER C sold 3,688 shares for $17.47 per share. The transaction valued at 64,443 led to the insider holds 58,616 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HST now has a Market Capitalization of 12.17B and an Enterprise Value of 16.39B. As of this moment, Host’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.78. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HST has reached a high of $19.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.12.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HST has traded an average of 6.75M shares per day and 6.32M over the past ten days. A total of 713.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 706.78M. Insiders hold about 1.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.13% stake in the company. Shares short for HST as of May 30, 2023 were 31.71M with a Short Ratio of 31.71M, compared to 33.04M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.46% and a Short% of Float of 6.25%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HST is 0.48, from 0.42 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.41%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.75%. The current Payout Ratio is 37.30% for HST, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 16, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 03, 2009 when the company split stock in a 10215:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.31, while EPS last year was $0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.12, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.11 and $1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.04. EPS for the following year is $0.94, with 6 analysts recommending between $1.09 and $0.78.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 12 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.44B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.53B to a low estimate of $1.4B. As of the current estimate, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.38B, an estimated increase of 3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.24B, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of $3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.2B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.44B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.91B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.7B and the low estimate is $5.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.