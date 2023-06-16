Examining Mattel Inc. (MAT)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) closed at $18.36 down -1.24% from its previous closing price of $18.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1548957 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mattel Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAT now has a Market Capitalization of 6.50B and an Enterprise Value of 8.62B. As of this moment, Mattel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.88, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.32. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.88. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.51.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MAT is 1.18, which has changed by -15.78% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 20.44% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MAT has reached a high of $24.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.61.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MAT has traded an average of 2.42M shares per day and 1.54M over the past ten days. A total of 354.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 352.67M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MAT as of May 30, 2023 were 11.62M with a Short Ratio of 11.62M, compared to 11.14M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.28% and a Short% of Float of 4.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for MAT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 14, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 20, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 03, 1996 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 10 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was $0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.86, with high estimates of $0.94 and low estimates of $0.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.3 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.17. EPS for the following year is $1.49, with 12 analysts recommending between $1.75 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $987.24M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.01B to a low estimate of $906M. As of the current estimate, Mattel Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.24B, an estimated decrease of -20.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.91B, an increase of 7.10% over than the figure of -$20.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.8B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.77B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.36B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.43B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.84B and the low estimate is $5.49B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.