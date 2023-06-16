Examining Qudian Inc. (QD)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Qudian Inc. (NYSE: QD) closed at $1.82 up 9.64% from its previous closing price of $1.66. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 935942 shares were traded. QD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6600.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Qudian Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.90 and its Current Ratio is at 18.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QD now has a Market Capitalization of 409.32M and an Enterprise Value of -938.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -2.36 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QD has reached a high of $2.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3494, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0967.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QD has traded an average of 436.71K shares per day and 933.35k over the past ten days. A total of 239.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 159.79M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.00% stake in the company. Shares short for QD as of May 30, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 784.46k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $47.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47.58M and the low estimate is $47.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.