F45 Training Holdings Inc. (FXLV) Stocks Hit Low of $0.7000 Before Closing at $0.73

In the latest session, F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE: FXLV) closed at $0.73 down -1.42% from its previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0105 from its previous closing price. On the day, 651271 shares were traded. FXLV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7590 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 29 when KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 300,000 shares for $2.53 per share. The transaction valued at 758,730 led to the insider holds 9,728,141 shares of the business.

KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP bought 365,000 shares of FXLV for $983,127 on Aug 26. The Director now owns 9,604,530 shares after completing the transaction at $2.69 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, KENNEDY LEWIS MANAGEMENT LP, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 250,000 shares for $2.66 each. As a result, the insider paid 665,975 and bolstered with 9,454,136 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FXLV now has a Market Capitalization of 71.04M and an Enterprise Value of 142.75M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FXLV has reached a high of $5.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8918, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2057.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FXLV has traded an average of 426.00K shares per day and 446.27k over the past ten days. A total of 97.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.55M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FXLV as of May 30, 2023 were 6.18M with a Short Ratio of 6.18M, compared to 6.15M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.35% and a Short% of Float of 16.06%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.29, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.29.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $23.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $29M to a low estimate of $20.6M. As of the current estimate, F45 Training Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.82M, an estimated decrease of -62.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $29.86M, a decrease of -40.30% over than the figure of -$62.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $34.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $23.7M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FXLV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $129.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $132.32M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $134.02M, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $127.92M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $153.55M and the low estimate is $97.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.