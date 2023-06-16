FARO (FARO Technologies Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

In the latest session, FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) closed at $15.24 up 2.01% from its previous closing price of $14.94. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 552911 shares were traded. FARO stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.34 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.78.

For a deeper understanding of FARO Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on April 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $40 from $74 previously.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when DAVERN ALEXANDER M bought 12,000 shares for $13.91 per share. The transaction valued at 166,884 led to the insider holds 65,412 shares of the business.

DAVERN ALEXANDER M bought 8,000 shares of FARO for $94,752 on May 19. The Director now owns 53,412 shares after completing the transaction at $11.84 per share. On May 18, another insider, DAVERN ALEXANDER M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 8,000 shares for $11.93 each. As a result, the insider paid 95,450 and bolstered with 45,412 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FARO now has a Market Capitalization of 288.07M and an Enterprise Value of 290.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -18.00.

Over the past 52 weeks, FARO has reached a high of $39.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.24.

For the past three months, FARO has traded an average of 283.21K shares per day and 402.04k over the past ten days. A total of 18.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.60M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.89% stake in the company. Shares short for FARO as of May 30, 2023 were 883.18k with a Short Ratio of 0.88M, compared to 685.23k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.67% and a Short% of Float of 6.68%.

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.4 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.4, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$1.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.87. EPS for the following year is $0.52, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.79 and $0.33.

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $81.56M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $82.35M to a low estimate of $80.3M. As of the current estimate, FARO Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $79.92M, an estimated increase of 2.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $82.26M, a decrease of -3.60% less than the figure of $2.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $85.21M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $78M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FARO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $360M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $341.67M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $351.05M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $345.76M, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $372.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $379M and the low estimate is $364.49M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.