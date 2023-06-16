Five9 Inc. (FIVN)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Five9 Inc.’s stock clocked out at $78.43, up 5.52% from its previous closing price of $74.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1350023 shares were traded. FIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $78.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.58.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FIVN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 8.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 125.61. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.00 and its Current Ratio is at 5.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, DA Davidson on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Burkland Daniel P. sold 32,000 shares for $75.03 per share. The transaction valued at 2,400,960 led to the insider holds 109,875 shares of the business.

ZWARENSTEIN BARRY sold 10,000 shares of FIVN for $750,400 on Jun 09. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 77,303 shares after completing the transaction at $75.04 per share. On Jun 06, another insider, Mansharamani Leena, who serves as the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of the company, sold 337 shares for $69.87 each. As a result, the insider received 23,546 and left with 35,765 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FIVN now has a Market Capitalization of 5.58B and an Enterprise Value of 5.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -267.08.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FIVN is 0.71, which has changed by -9.60% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 20.44% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FIVN has reached a high of $120.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.65.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FIVN traded 1.47M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.39M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 69.34M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 107.35% stake in the company. Shares short for FIVN as of May 30, 2023 were 4.24M with a Short Ratio of 4.15M, compared to 3.53M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.96% and a Short% of Float of 6.01%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 22 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.43, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.92 and $1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $2.11, with 24 analysts recommending between $2.38 and $1.58.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 21 analysts expect revenue to total $214.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $215M to a low estimate of $213.5M. As of the current estimate, Five9 Inc.’s year-ago sales were $189.38M, an estimated increase of 13.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 22 analysts are estimating revenue of $227.86M, an increase of 16.80% over than the figure of $13.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $236.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $221.2M.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $913.64M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $906.05M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $908.03M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $778.85M, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.15B and the low estimate is $1.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.