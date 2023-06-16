Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) Stock Closes up 0.58% on Thursday Trading

After finishing at $6.91 in the prior trading day, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE: YMM) closed at $6.95, up 0.58%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2859552 shares were traded. YMM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of YMM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.10 and its Current Ratio is at 12.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YMM now has a Market Capitalization of 7.44B and an Enterprise Value of 3.86B. As of this moment, Full’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.37. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.83. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YMM has reached a high of $10.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.09.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 5.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 4.28M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.06B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 944.78M. Insiders hold about 0.06% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.20% stake in the company. Shares short for YMM as of May 30, 2023 were 36.73M with a Short Ratio of 36.73M, compared to 39.16M on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

