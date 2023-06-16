Gatos Silver Inc. (GATO) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $4.04

Gatos Silver Inc. (NYSE: GATO) closed the day trading at $4.04 up 1.25% from the previous closing price of $3.99. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 502871 shares were traded. GATO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GATO, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.68. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GATO now has a Market Capitalization of 279.42M and an Enterprise Value of 276.88M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GATO has reached a high of $7.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.6548, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4205.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GATO traded about 526.03K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GATO traded about 387.18k shares per day. A total of 72.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.51M. Insiders hold about 0.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GATO as of May 30, 2023 were 658.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.82M, compared to 939.73k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 1.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.39, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.92 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GATO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $250M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $194M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $249.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $121.5M, up 105.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $217M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $227M and the low estimate is $207M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.