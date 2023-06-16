GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

In the latest session, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ: GRNA) closed at $0.29 down -0.69% from its previous closing price of $0.29. On the day, 635008 shares were traded. GRNA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2929 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2880.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.13 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on December 08, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Builders Vision, LLC bought 6,505,102 shares for $3.92 per share. The transaction valued at 25,500,000 led to the insider holds 22,348,123 shares of the business.

Walker Matthew Allen bought 6,377,551 shares of GRNA for $25,000,000 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 22,220,572 shares after completing the transaction at $3.92 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, Morningside Venture Investment, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 3,061,224 shares for $3.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,999,998 and bolstered with 15,919,155 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRNA now has a Market Capitalization of 44.37M and an Enterprise Value of 89.44M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.23 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.77 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRNA has reached a high of $5.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2973, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.0772.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GRNA has traded an average of 516.40K shares per day and 526.01k over the past ten days. A total of 151.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.98M. Insiders hold about 42.91% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GRNA as of May 30, 2023 were 3.37M with a Short Ratio of 3.37M, compared to 3.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.22% and a Short% of Float of 3.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.64 and -$0.64 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.73, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.73 and -$0.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRNA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.78M, up 4.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $12.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $12.8M and the low estimate is $12.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 80.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.