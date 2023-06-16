GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $7.90 in the prior trading day, GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GSIT) closed at $9.18, up 16.20%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2982435 shares were traded. GSIT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.72.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GSIT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.60 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GSIT now has a Market Capitalization of 226.61M and an Enterprise Value of 192.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.47 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GSIT has reached a high of $8.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.55.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.85M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.00M. Insiders hold about 30.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GSIT as of May 30, 2023 were 1.33M with a Short Ratio of 1.33M, compared to 157.09k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.40% and a Short% of Float of 6.82%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.