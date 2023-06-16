High and low EPS estimates for PENN Entertainment Inc. (PENN)’s current quarter

The price of PENN Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) closed at $25.84 in the last session, down -0.92% from day before closing price of $26.08. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3140483 shares were traded. PENN stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.18 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.80.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PENN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH MKM on May 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $35 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when SHATTUCK KOHN BARBARA sold 30,445 shares for $26.62 per share. The transaction valued at 810,446 led to the insider holds 28,541 shares of the business.

Reibstein Saul sold 39,457 shares of PENN for $1,317,469 on Feb 06. The Director now owns 37,055 shares after completing the transaction at $33.39 per share. On Dec 27, another insider, Snowden Jay A, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 163,475 shares for $30.12 each. As a result, the insider received 4,923,867 and left with 604,527 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PENN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.98B and an Enterprise Value of 14.34B. As of this moment, PENN’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.43, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PENN has reached a high of $39.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $23.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.33.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PENN traded on average about 2.58M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.38M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 153.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 152.87M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PENN as of May 30, 2023 were 10.75M with a Short Ratio of 10.75M, compared to 14.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.97% and a Short% of Float of 8.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 15 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.54 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.38, with high estimates of $0.55 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.67 and $3.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.32. EPS for the following year is $1.96, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.3 and $0.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 17 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.67B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.71B to a low estimate of $1.61B. As of the current estimate, PENN Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.63B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 17 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.66B, an increase of 4.60% over than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.71B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.6B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PENN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.54B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.67B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.87B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.04B and the low estimate is $6.61B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.