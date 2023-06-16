High and low EPS estimates for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)’s current quarter

The price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) closed at $4.06 in the last session, down -7.73% from day before closing price of $4.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 26733159 shares were traded. SPCE stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.0400.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SPCE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPCE now has a Market Capitalization of 1.15B and an Enterprise Value of 729.95M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 487.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 306.06 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.35.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPCE is 1.10, which has changed by -35.04% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 20.44% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPCE has reached a high of $8.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8144, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6313.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SPCE traded on average about 10.01M shares per day over the past 3-months and 11.69M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 278.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 223.83M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.00% stake in the company. Shares short for SPCE as of May 30, 2023 were 55.26M with a Short Ratio of 55.26M, compared to 53.62M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 19.56% and a Short% of Float of 22.13%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.52 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.42 and a low estimate of -$0.57, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.48, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.18 and -$2.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.95. EPS for the following year is -$1.67, with 11 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$2.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.52M. It ranges from a high estimate of $7M to a low estimate of $1M. As of the current estimate, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $357k, an estimated increase of 605.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.58M, an increase of 366.80% less than the figure of $605.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2M.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPCE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.39M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.54M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31M, up 399.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $89.6M and the low estimate is $15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 267.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.