I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Trustmark Corporation (TRMK).

As of close of business last night, Trustmark Corporation’s stock clocked out at $22.43, down -0.04% from its previous closing price of $22.44. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1483632 shares were traded. TRMK stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.22 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.04.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of TRMK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when PUCKETT RICHARD H bought 2,000 shares for $21.11 per share. The transaction valued at 42,220 led to the insider holds 42,837 shares of the business.

BAKER ADOLPHUS B bought 1,000 shares of TRMK for $21,000 on May 15. The Director now owns 49,220 shares after completing the transaction at $21.00 per share. On May 12, another insider, PUCKETT RICHARD H, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $20.40 each. As a result, the insider paid 40,800 and bolstered with 40,837 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TRMK now has a Market Capitalization of 1.37B. As of this moment, Trustmark’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.82, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.85. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.12. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TRMK has reached a high of $38.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.70.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that TRMK traded 310.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 418.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 61.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.04M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TRMK as of May 30, 2023 were 1.34M with a Short Ratio of 1.34M, compared to 1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.92, TRMK has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.10%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.09. The current Payout Ratio is 60.60% for TRMK, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 30, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

