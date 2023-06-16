In What Direction Will Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) closed at $17.72 in the last session, up 0.11% from day before closing price of $17.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2300173 shares were traded. CRDO stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.33.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRDO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.90 and its Current Ratio is at 8.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Exane BNP Paribas on February 28, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Lam Yat Tung sold 248,922 shares for $17.53 per share. The transaction valued at 4,363,976 led to the insider holds 3,520,000 shares of the business.

Lam Yat Tung sold 651,078 shares of CRDO for $11,456,797 on Jun 13. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 2,970,000 shares after completing the transaction at $17.60 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, Lam Yat Tung, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 150,000 shares for $15.98 each. As a result, the insider received 2,397,110 and left with 3,270,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRDO now has a Market Capitalization of 2.63B and an Enterprise Value of 2.43B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.80 whereas that against EBITDA is 999.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDO has reached a high of $19.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.83, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.31.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRDO traded on average about 2.08M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.02M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 146.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.14M. Insiders hold about 10.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDO as of May 30, 2023 were 7.67M with a Short Ratio of 7.67M, compared to 7.26M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.17% and a Short% of Float of 7.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.36, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 8 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $34.02M to a low estimate of $33.95M. As of the current estimate, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s year-ago sales were $46.47M, an estimated decrease of -26.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $191.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $184.21M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $186.93M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $184.19M, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $300.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $323.74M and the low estimate is $263.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.