In What Direction Will Cullinan Oncology Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Goes From Here?

The price of Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) closed at $12.70 in the last session, up 7.90% from day before closing price of $11.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538220 shares were traded. CGEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.91.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CGEM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.20 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Trigilio Jeffrey sold 319 shares for $13.11 per share. The transaction valued at 4,182 led to the insider holds 86,222 shares of the business.

Michaelson Jennifer sold 176 shares of CGEM for $2,307 on Jun 12. The Chief Development Officer now owns 90,271 shares after completing the transaction at $13.11 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Michaelson Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 100 shares for $12.40 each. As a result, the insider received 1,240 and left with 90,447 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CGEM now has a Market Capitalization of 499.88M and an Enterprise Value of 115.76M. As of this moment, Cullinan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGEM has reached a high of $15.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.41.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CGEM traded on average about 273.86K shares per day over the past 3-months and 438.54k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 40.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CGEM as of May 30, 2023 were 2.27M with a Short Ratio of 2.27M, compared to 2.24M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.75% and a Short% of Float of 7.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.85 and a low estimate of -$1.31, while EPS last year was $3.77. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.09, with high estimates of -$0.91 and low estimates of -$1.47.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.12 and -$5.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.69. EPS for the following year is -$4.5, with 3 analysts recommending between -$3.6 and -$5.94.