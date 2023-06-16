Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)’s quick and current ratios

The closing price of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) was $11.82 for the day, down -1.83% from the previous closing price of $12.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1429453 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ICPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.96 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICPT now has a Market Capitalization of 492.32M and an Enterprise Value of 391.77M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.48.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ICPT is 1.29, which has changed by -0.51% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 20.44% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ICPT has reached a high of $21.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.46, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.49.

Shares Statistics:

ICPT traded an average of 1.19M shares per day over the past three months and 1.15M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.09M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ICPT as of May 30, 2023 were 5.17M with a Short Ratio of 5.17M, compared to 3.69M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.40% and a Short% of Float of 12.89%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.72, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.63, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$3.21.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$4.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.13. EPS for the following year is $0.9, with 15 analysts recommending between $6.69 and -$3.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 15 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $85M to a low estimate of $73.3M. As of the current estimate, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $71.76M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $86.59M, an increase of 11.60% over than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $103.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $80M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $380.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $307.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $327.88M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $285.71M, up 14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $408.18M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $682.9M and the low estimate is $291.15M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.