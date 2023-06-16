Invest in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) to keep your portfolio healthy

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10013110 shares were traded. CHPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.77.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.90 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.90.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on May 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $15.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Romano Pasquale sold 10,000 shares for $9.55 per share. The transaction valued at 95,474 led to the insider holds 4,148,054 shares of the business.

Romano Pasquale sold 10,000 shares of CHPT for $81,487 on Jun 12. The President and CEO now owns 4,148,054 shares after completing the transaction at $8.15 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Hughes Michael D, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 58,000 shares for $8.41 each. As a result, the insider received 487,513 and left with 897,894 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHPT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.20B and an Enterprise Value of 3.23B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.13 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.63. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.25 whereas that against EBITDA is -10.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHPT has reached a high of $19.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.84, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.38.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CHPT has traded an average of 9.50M shares per day and 16.67M over the past ten days. A total of 353.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 328.23M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CHPT as of May 30, 2023 were 63.05M with a Short Ratio of 63.05M, compared to 59.61M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.84% and a Short% of Float of 19.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.43 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.51. EPS for the following year is -$0.18, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $154M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $167M to a low estimate of $140M. As of the current estimate, ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $108.29M, an estimated increase of 42.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $729M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $680.89M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $468.09M, up 45.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.04B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23B and the low estimate is $919.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 52.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.