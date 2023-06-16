Invest in Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) to keep your portfolio healthy

In the latest session, Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GRAB) closed at $3.44 up 1.18% from its previous closing price of $3.40. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12051106 shares were traded. GRAB stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.3607.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Grab Holdings Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.30 and its Current Ratio is at 5.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on April 21, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRAB now has a Market Capitalization of 13.31B and an Enterprise Value of 9.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.33 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRAB has reached a high of $4.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0692, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0679.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GRAB has traded an average of 17.02M shares per day and 14.34M over the past ten days. A total of 3.85B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.58B. Insiders hold about 27.55% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for GRAB as of May 30, 2023 were 118.5M with a Short Ratio of 118.50M, compared to 109.51M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 4.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.09 and -$0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.2. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 16 analysts recommending between $0.11 and -$0.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $543.8M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $566.21M to a low estimate of $534M. As of the current estimate, Grab Holdings Limited’s year-ago sales were $321M, an estimated increase of 69.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $579.94M, an increase of 51.80% less than the figure of $69.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $598.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $561M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRAB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.29B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.43B, up 59.80% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.8B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.03B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.