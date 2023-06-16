Investing in Eneti Inc. (NETI) is a safe bet with a significant edge

Eneti Inc. (NYSE: NETI) closed the day trading at $11.72 up 1.03% from the previous closing price of $11.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1474503 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of NETI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Pareto on April 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NETI now has a Market Capitalization of 452.94M and an Enterprise Value of 396.38M. As of this moment, Eneti’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NETI has reached a high of $11.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.36, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.21.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, NETI traded about 566.82K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, NETI traded about 972.73k shares per day. A total of 36.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.27M. Insiders hold about 28.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.50% stake in the company. Shares short for NETI as of May 30, 2023 were 2.29M with a Short Ratio of 2.29M, compared to 1.5M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.92% and a Short% of Float of 9.33%.

Dividends & Splits

NETI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.04, up from 0.04 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.57.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $1.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.04 and -$0.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.1, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $38.86M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $42.69M to a low estimate of $35.25M. As of the current estimate, Eneti Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.28M, an estimated decrease of -36.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.87M, a decrease of -29.60% over than the figure of -$36.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $48.62M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $40.16M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NETI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $141.09M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119.91M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $129.99M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $199.33M, down -34.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $153.28M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $166.39M and the low estimate is $147.22M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.