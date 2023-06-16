Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA) Stock Price Peaks at $8.82 During Trading

The closing price of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) was $8.64 for the day, down -0.35% from the previous closing price of $8.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 5998258 shares were traded. IOVA stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.52.

Ratios:

Our analysis of IOVA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on May 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $17 from $11 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when MCPEAK MERRILL A bought 10,000 shares for $6.15 per share. The transaction valued at 61,500 led to the insider holds 70,150 shares of the business.

Rothbaum Wayne P. bought 10,000,000 shares of IOVA for $65,000,000 on Dec 02. The Director now owns 18,067,333 shares after completing the transaction at $6.50 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, MCPEAK MERRILL A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $6.31 each. As a result, the insider paid 63,100 and bolstered with 238,633 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IOVA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.93B and an Enterprise Value of 1.39B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IOVA has reached a high of $13.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.64.

Shares Statistics:

IOVA traded an average of 4.98M shares per day over the past three months and 5.69M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 213.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 146.85M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.98% stake in the company. Shares short for IOVA as of May 30, 2023 were 21.65M with a Short Ratio of 23.38M, compared to 23.88M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.65% and a Short% of Float of 10.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.41 and a low estimate of -$1.72, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.5, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.73 and -$3.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.26. EPS for the following year is -$1.53, with 15 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$2.05.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $170.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $429.66M and the low estimate is $33.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 672.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.