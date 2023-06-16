Is Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ:IVVD) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In the latest session, Invivyd Inc. (NASDAQ: IVVD) closed at $1.28 up 1.59% from its previous closing price of $1.26. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 550939 shares were traded. IVVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3185 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1700.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Invivyd Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 15.60 and its Current Ratio is at 15.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on May 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IVVD now has a Market Capitalization of 140.14M and an Enterprise Value of -189.95M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IVVD has reached a high of $4.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3109, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2348.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, IVVD has traded an average of 229.72K shares per day and 234.46k over the past ten days. A total of 108.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.98M. Insiders hold about 25.64% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.40% stake in the company. Shares short for IVVD as of May 30, 2023 were 2.49M with a Short Ratio of 2.49M, compared to 3.15M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 6.30%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.47. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.37, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.34 and -$1.54 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.41. EPS for the following year is -$1.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$2.19.