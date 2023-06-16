Is this a Prime Time To acquire Mangoceuticals Inc. (MGRX) stock

In the latest session, Mangoceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MGRX) closed at $1.55 down -6.06% from its previous closing price of $1.65. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 717714 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mangoceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.90 and its Current Ratio is at 20.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 10 when Cohen Jacob D. bought 275,000 shares for $1.00 per share. The transaction valued at 275,000 led to the insider holds 8,275,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGRX now has a Market Capitalization of 24.35M and an Enterprise Value of 20.82M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 261.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 189.86 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MGRX has reached a high of $4.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.2227, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3913.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MGRX has traded an average of 3.25M shares per day and 5.36M over the past ten days. A total of 11.26M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.29M. Shares short for MGRX as of May 30, 2023 were 162.94k with a Short Ratio of 0.16M, compared to 66.71k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.02% and a Short% of Float of 2.45%.

Earnings Estimates

