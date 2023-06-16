It’s an appealing income play to consider Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW)

As of close of business last night, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $9.12, up 0.44% from its previous closing price of $9.08. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 10142745 shares were traded. MPW stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.13 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.82.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MPW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on April 20, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPW now has a Market Capitalization of 5.46B and an Enterprise Value of 15.74B. As of this moment, Medical’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.65. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPW has reached a high of $17.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MPW traded 15.09M shares on average per day over the past three months and 14.67M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 598.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 592.64M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 84.10% stake in the company. Shares short for MPW as of May 30, 2023 were 120.09M with a Short Ratio of 120.09M, compared to 111.59M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.07% and a Short% of Float of 27.96%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.16, MPW has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.16. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 12.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 12.78%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.48.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.42 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.16 and $0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.84. EPS for the following year is $1.04, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.97.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $356.96M. It ranges from a high estimate of $379.22M to a low estimate of $337.9M. As of the current estimate, Medical Properties Trust Inc.’s year-ago sales were $400.23M, an estimated decrease of -10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $361.24M, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of -$10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $370.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $347.8M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MPW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.47B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.38B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.54B, down -6.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.46B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.57B and the low estimate is $1.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.