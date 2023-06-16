Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (JSPR) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $1.58 in the prior trading day, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) closed at $1.47, down -6.96%. On the day, 808032 shares were traded. JSPR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of JSPR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.80 and its Current Ratio is at 16.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on February 28, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when Mahal Jeetinder Singh sold 9,000 shares for $1.66 per share. The transaction valued at 14,915 led to the insider holds 287,223 shares of the business.

French Anna Louise sold 7,000 shares of JSPR for $10,360 on Apr 14. The Director now owns 23,750 shares after completing the transaction at $1.48 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, EMSTER KURT VON, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 9,075 shares for $1.49 each. As a result, the insider received 13,524 and left with 21,175 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JSPR now has a Market Capitalization of 165.49M and an Enterprise Value of 39.53M.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JSPR is 1.97, which has changed by -26.50% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 20.44% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JSPR has reached a high of $3.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5056, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3345.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 614.81K shares per day over the past 3-months and 235.7k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 110.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 99.12M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for JSPR as of May 30, 2023 were 861.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.86M, compared to 1.26M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.54 and -$0.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.54, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.61.