Jiayin Group Inc. (JFIN) Records 11.43% Price increase in Thursday Trading

The closing price of Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) was $5.85 for the day, up 11.43% from the previous closing price of $5.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 536083 shares were traded. JFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of JFIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on December 01, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $5.75 from $4 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 315.25M and an Enterprise Value of 270.89M. As of this moment, Jiayin’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.70. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.07 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JFIN has reached a high of $8.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.26.

Shares Statistics:

JFIN traded an average of 236.50K shares per day over the past three months and 465.86k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.03M. Insiders hold about 1.52% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for JFIN as of May 30, 2023 were 182.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 12.27k on Apr 27, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $77.39M to a low estimate of $77.39M. As of the current estimate, Jiayin Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $80.18M, an estimated decrease of -3.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $120.95M, an increase of 136.40% over than the figure of -$3.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $64.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $64.61M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $283.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $283.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $377.85M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.39M, up 52.70% from the average estimate.