Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Stock Price Peaks at $7.99 During Trading

The price of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) closed at $7.93 in the last session, up 0.89% from day before closing price of $7.86. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7394910 shares were traded. JOBY stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JOBY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 33.40 and its Current Ratio is at 33.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on June 09, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when DeHoff Kate sold 5,141 shares for $7.50 per share. The transaction valued at 38,558 led to the insider holds 161,079 shares of the business.

Papadopoulos Didier sold 24,141 shares of JOBY for $144,846 on Jun 05. The Head of Aircraft OEM now owns 106,155 shares after completing the transaction at $6.00 per share. On May 30, another insider, Simi Bonny W, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 129,047 shares for $5.40 each. As a result, the insider received 696,854 and left with 77,856 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JOBY now has a Market Capitalization of 5.35B and an Enterprise Value of 4.40B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JOBY has reached a high of $8.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.02, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JOBY traded on average about 3.93M shares per day over the past 3-months and 7.36M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 605.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 360.83M. Insiders hold about 41.74% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 28.40% stake in the company. Shares short for JOBY as of May 30, 2023 were 41.14M with a Short Ratio of 41.14M, compared to 38.82M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.10% and a Short% of Float of 11.31%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.12 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.64. EPS for the following year is -$0.64, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$0.91.