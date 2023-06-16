Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) closed at $13.87 in the last session, down -0.29% from day before closing price of $13.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 587432 shares were traded. KTOS stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.76.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at KTOS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.32 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on February 24, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $11.50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Fendley Steven S. sold 25,000 shares for $14.42 per share. The transaction valued at 360,532 led to the insider holds 347,045 shares of the business.

Fendley Steven S. sold 25,000 shares of KTOS for $349,250 on Jun 02. The President, US Division now owns 347,045 shares after completing the transaction at $13.97 per share. On May 18, another insider, Cervantes de Burgreen Maria, who serves as the VP & Corporate Controller of the company, sold 4,637 shares for $14.11 each. As a result, the insider received 65,430 and left with 33,167 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KTOS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.77B and an Enterprise Value of 2.03B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.91. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 48.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTOS has reached a high of $16.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.67.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, KTOS traded on average about 753.71K shares per day over the past 3-months and 684.99k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 128.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.78M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.90% stake in the company. Shares short for KTOS as of May 30, 2023 were 2.34M with a Short Ratio of 2.34M, compared to 2.58M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.83% and a Short% of Float of 1.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.45 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.75 and $0.39.

Revenue Estimates

According to 10 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $235.94M. It ranges from a high estimate of $239.86M to a low estimate of $232M. As of the current estimate, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $224.2M, an estimated increase of 5.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.19M, an increase of 11.50% over than the figure of $5.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $258.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $248M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KTOS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $986.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $993.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $898.3M, up 10.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.