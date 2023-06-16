loanDepot Inc. (LDI)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $2.13 in the prior trading day, loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) closed at $2.07, down -2.82%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 598889 shares were traded. LDI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9600.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LDI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.19. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 10.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 10.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Binowitz Dan sold 9,999 shares for $2.14 per share. The transaction valued at 21,380 led to the insider holds 638,865 shares of the business.

Binowitz Dan sold 9,999 shares of LDI for $22,053 on Jun 13. The Managing Director now owns 648,864 shares after completing the transaction at $2.21 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Binowitz Dan, who serves as the Managing Director of the company, sold 9,999 shares for $2.15 each. As a result, the insider received 21,467 and left with 658,863 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LDI now has a Market Capitalization of 359.80M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LDI has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8142, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7750.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 336.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 386.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 170.81M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.98M. Insiders hold about 7.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LDI as of May 30, 2023 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.86M, compared to 3.12M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 5.42%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LDI’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.32 this year.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.17, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.61 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.16, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.36 and -$0.07.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $259.39M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $281.1M to a low estimate of $219M. As of the current estimate, loanDepot Inc.’s year-ago sales were $273.27M, an estimated decrease of -5.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $282.35M, an increase of 16.20% over than the figure of -$5.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $319.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $259.08M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LDI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $964.04M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.22B, down -14.80% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.33B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 28.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.