Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $452.55 in the prior trading day, Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) closed at $455.95, up 0.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 892477 shares were traded. LMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $458.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $453.92.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LMT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when Hill Stephanie C. sold 2,391 shares for $490.84 per share. The transaction valued at 1,173,593 led to the insider holds 12,604 shares of the business.

Donovan John bought 506 shares of LMT for $250,556 on Apr 19. The Director now owns 2,830 shares after completing the transaction at $495.17 per share. On Mar 06, another insider, Cahill Timothy S, who serves as the Executive Vice President of the company, sold 2,534 shares for $479.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,214,908 and left with 10,460 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LMT now has a Market Capitalization of 115.47B and an Enterprise Value of 128.63B. As of this moment, Lockheed’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.23. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.94 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.78.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LMT is 0.67, which has changed by 12.86% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 20.44% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LMT has reached a high of $508.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $373.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 464.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 460.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.20M shares per day over the past 3-months and 926.66k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 254.70M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 254.34M. Insiders hold about 0.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LMT as of May 30, 2023 were 1.71M with a Short Ratio of 1.71M, compared to 2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.67% and a Short% of Float of 0.79%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, LMT’s forward annual dividend rate was 11.60, compared to 12.00 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.65%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.60. The current Payout Ratio is 52.80% for LMT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 22, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 03, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 18 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $6.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $6.74 and a low estimate of $6.15, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $6.74, with high estimates of $6.92 and low estimates of $6.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $28 and $26.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $27.16. EPS for the following year is $28.09, with 20 analysts recommending between $29.01 and $26.84.

Revenue Estimates

15 analysts predict $15.84B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $16.49B to a low estimate of $15.4B. As of the current estimate, Lockheed Martin Corporation’s year-ago sales were $15.45B, an estimated increase of 2.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $16.57B, a decrease of -0.50% less than the figure of $2.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $16.82B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $16.25B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $66.42B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $65.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $65.83B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $65.98B, down -0.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $67.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $68.79B and the low estimate is $66.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.