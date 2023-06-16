Macy’s Inc. (M) Stock Price Peaks at $16.16 During Trading

The closing price of Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M) was $15.99 for the day, up 0.76% from the previous closing price of $15.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9347864 shares were traded. M stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.16 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.71.

Ratios:

Our analysis of M’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Mitchell Adrian V sold 3,255 shares for $23.67 per share. The transaction valued at 77,035 led to the insider holds 12,546 shares of the business.

Griscom Paul sold 1,223 shares of M for $20,852 on Sep 06. The SVP and Controller now owns 7,550 shares after completing the transaction at $17.05 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Griscom Paul, who serves as the SVP and Controller of the company, sold 2,868 shares for $17.43 each. As a result, the insider received 49,992 and left with 4,688 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, M now has a Market Capitalization of 4.36B and an Enterprise Value of 9.75B. As of this moment, Macy’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.39 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.11.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for M is 1.86, which has changed by -19.53% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 20.44% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, M has reached a high of $25.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.96, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.12.

Shares Statistics:

M traded an average of 12.62M shares per day over the past three months and 14.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 273.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 270.28M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.60% stake in the company. Shares short for M as of May 30, 2023 were 24.83M with a Short Ratio of 24.83M, compared to 21.74M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.11% and a Short% of Float of 10.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, M has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.66. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.17%. The current Payout Ratio is 17.30% for M, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 11, 2006 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.15 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.48 and low estimates of $0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.31 and $2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.94. EPS for the following year is $3.06, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.45 and $2.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.28B to a low estimate of $5B. As of the current estimate, Macy’s Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.6B, an estimated decrease of -9.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for M’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.44B, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $23.76B and the low estimate is $21.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.