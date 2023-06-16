Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The price of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) closed at $39.36 in the last session, up 0.33% from day before closing price of $39.23. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 538398 shares were traded. MAIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $39.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $39.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MAIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.92 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.92.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on December 19, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when JACKSON JOHN EARL bought 3,000 shares for $39.20 per share. The transaction valued at 117,585 led to the insider holds 60,517 shares of the business.

Beauvais Jason B sold 5,894 shares of MAIN for $232,532 on Mar 31. The EVP, GC, CCO, SECRETARY now owns 151,918 shares after completing the transaction at $39.45 per share. On Mar 30, another insider, Beauvais Jason B, who serves as the EVP, GC, CCO, SECRETARY of the company, sold 2,225 shares for $39.53 each. As a result, the insider received 87,954 and left with 157,812 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAIN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.17B. As of this moment, Main’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.35. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.44. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAIN has reached a high of $45.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MAIN traded on average about 329.08K shares per day over the past 3-months and 394.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 79.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 73.73M. Insiders hold about 4.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MAIN as of May 30, 2023 were 2.6M with a Short Ratio of 2.60M, compared to 2.23M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.23% and a Short% of Float of 3.35%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MAIN is 2.76, which was 2.62 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.04%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 6.54.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $0.92, while EPS last year was $0.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.98, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.38 and $3.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.99. EPS for the following year is $3.8, with 7 analysts recommending between $3.93 and $3.67.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $117.93M. It ranges from a high estimate of $120.09M to a low estimate of $115.5M. As of the current estimate, Main Street Capital Corporation’s year-ago sales were $85.2M, an estimated increase of 38.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $119.06M, an increase of 35.70% less than the figure of $38.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $122.67M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $113M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $486.76M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $461.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $476.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $376.86M, up 26.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $475.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $505.12M and the low estimate is $448.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.